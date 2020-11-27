Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 148 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.

The new cases include:

81 in Missoula County

13 in Cascade County

12 in Park County

11 in Lincoln County

7 in Dawson County

6 in Roosevelt County

5 in Prairie County

3 in Glacier County

2 in Broadwater County

1 in Beaverhead County

1 in Fallon County

1 in Fergus County

1 in Hill County

1 in Mineral County

1 in Powell County

1 in Richland County

1 in Valley County

There have been 59,796 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 15,852 active, 43,291 recovered, 653 deaths and 452 active hospitalizations.

A total of 631,927 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.