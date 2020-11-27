Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 148 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.
The new cases include:
81 in Missoula County
13 in Cascade County
12 in Park County
11 in Lincoln County
7 in Dawson County
6 in Roosevelt County
5 in Prairie County
3 in Glacier County
2 in Broadwater County
1 in Beaverhead County
1 in Fallon County
1 in Fergus County
1 in Hill County
1 in Mineral County
1 in Powell County
1 in Richland County
1 in Valley County
There have been 59,796 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 15,852 active, 43,291 recovered, 653 deaths and 452 active hospitalizations.
A total of 631,927 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
