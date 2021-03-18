Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 149 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, March 18.
The new cases include:
33 in Gallatin County
31 in Missoula County
14 in Flathead County
11 in Ravalli County
9 in Yellowstone County
8 in Silver Bow County
6 in Cascade County
5 in Lewis and Clark County
5 in Park County
5 in Valley County
3 in Lincoln County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Jefferson County
2 in Mineral County
2 in Phillips County
2 in Stillwater County
1 in Beaverhead County
1 in Hill County
1 in Lake County
1 in Musselshell County
1 in Powder County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Sheridan County
There have been 102,616 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 993 active, 100,217 recovered, 1,406 deaths and 57 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,151,030 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
