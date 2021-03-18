Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 149 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, March 18.

The new cases include:

33 in Gallatin County

31 in Missoula County

14 in Flathead County

11 in Ravalli County

9 in Yellowstone County

8 in Silver Bow County

6 in Cascade County

5 in Lewis and Clark County

5 in Park County

5 in Valley County

3 in Lincoln County

2 in Carbon County

2 in Jefferson County

2 in Mineral County

2 in Phillips County

2 in Stillwater County

1 in Beaverhead County

1 in Hill County

1 in Lake County

1 in Musselshell County

1 in Powder County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Sheridan County

There have been 102,616 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 993 active, 100,217 recovered, 1,406 deaths and 57 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,151,030 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

