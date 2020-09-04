Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 149 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, Sept. 4.

The new cases include:

  • 30 in Yellowstone County
  • 24 in Deer Lodge County
  • 16 in Rosebud County
  • 12 in Flathead County
  • 9 in Cascade County
  • 9 in Gallatin County
  • 8 in Big Horn County
  • 7 in Lewis and Clark County
  • 4 in Roosevelt County
  • 3 in Hill County
  • 3 in Missoula County
  • 3 in Toole County
  • 2 in Fergus County
  • 2 in Jefferson County
  • 1 in Custer County
  • 1 in Dawson County
  • 1 in Madison County
  • 1 in Musselshell County
  • 1 in Park County
  • 1 in Sweet Grass County
  • 1 in Valley County

There are 8,019 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,084 active, 5,821 recovered, 114 deaths, and 150 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 259,988 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana and 4,328 tests conducted since the last report.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

