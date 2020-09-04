Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 149 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, Sept. 4.
The new cases include:
- 30 in Yellowstone County
- 24 in Deer Lodge County
- 16 in Rosebud County
- 12 in Flathead County
- 9 in Cascade County
- 9 in Gallatin County
- 8 in Big Horn County
- 7 in Lewis and Clark County
- 4 in Roosevelt County
- 3 in Hill County
- 3 in Missoula County
- 3 in Toole County
- 2 in Fergus County
- 2 in Jefferson County
- 1 in Custer County
- 1 in Dawson County
- 1 in Madison County
- 1 in Musselshell County
- 1 in Park County
- 1 in Sweet Grass County
- 1 in Valley County
There are 8,019 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,084 active, 5,821 recovered, 114 deaths, and 150 active hospitalizations.
A total of 259,988 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana and 4,328 tests conducted since the last report.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.