Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 149 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, March 26.
The new cases include:
52 in Gallatin County
18 in Missoula County
12 in Yellowstone County
10 in Silver Bow County
5 in Big Horn County
5 in Cascade County
5 in Custer County
5 in Lewis and Clark County
5 in Ravalli County
5 in Richland County
4 in Flathead County
4 in Lincoln County
3 in Madison County
3 in Powell County
3 in Stillwater County
1 in Beaverhead County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Hill County
1 in Jefferson County
1 in Prairie County
1 in Rosebud County
1 in Sanders County
1 in Sheridan County
1 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Toole County
There have been 103,980 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 979 active, 101,566 recovered, 1,435 deaths and 42 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,173,217 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
