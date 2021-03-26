Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 149 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, March 26.

The new cases include:

52 in Gallatin County

18 in Missoula County

12 in Yellowstone County

10 in Silver Bow County

5 in Big Horn County

5 in Cascade County

5 in Custer County

5 in Lewis and Clark County

5 in Ravalli County

5 in Richland County

4 in Flathead County

4 in Lincoln County

3 in Madison County

3 in Powell County

3 in Stillwater County

1 in Beaverhead County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Hill County

1 in Jefferson County

1 in Prairie County

1 in Rosebud County

1 in Sanders County

1 in Sheridan County

1 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Toole County

There have been 103,980 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 979 active, 101,566 recovered, 1,435 deaths and 42 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,173,217 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

