Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 151 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, March 15.

The new cases include:

74 in Cascade County*

33 in Gallatin County

14 in Flathead County

9 in Yellowstone County

8 in Missoula County

5 in Lewis and Clark County

2 in Stillwater County

2 in Valley County

1 in Dawson County

1 in Jefferson County

1 in McCone County

1 in Richland County

There have been 101,933 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,041 active, 99,499 recovered, 1,393 deaths and 56 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,137,788 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

*There is a backlog of COVID-19 cases reported in Cascade County the week of March 15.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

Tags

News For You