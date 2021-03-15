Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 151 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, March 15.
The new cases include:
74 in Cascade County*
33 in Gallatin County
14 in Flathead County
9 in Yellowstone County
8 in Missoula County
5 in Lewis and Clark County
2 in Stillwater County
2 in Valley County
1 in Dawson County
1 in Jefferson County
1 in McCone County
1 in Richland County
There have been 101,933 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,041 active, 99,499 recovered, 1,393 deaths and 56 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,137,788 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
*There is a backlog of COVID-19 cases reported in Cascade County the week of March 15.
