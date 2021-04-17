Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 152 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
63 in Gallatin County
15 in Yellowstone County
12 in Ravalli County
9 in Cascade County
8 in Lewis and Clark County
6 in Broadwater County
5 in Madison County
4 in Jefferson County
4 in Silver Bow County
4 in Richland County
3 in Carbon County
3 in Flathead County
2 in Hill County
2 in Meagher County
2 in Missoula County
2 in Powell county
2 in Sanders County
2 in Toole County
1 in Custer County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Park County
1 in Stillwater County
There have been 107,089 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 996 active, 104,548 recovered, 1,545 deaths and 46 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,260,346 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
