Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 152 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.

The new cases include:

63 in Gallatin County

15 in Yellowstone County

12 in Ravalli County

9 in Cascade County

8 in Lewis and Clark County

6 in Broadwater County

5 in Madison County

4 in Jefferson County

4 in Silver Bow County

4 in Richland County

3 in Carbon County

3 in Flathead County

2 in Hill County

2 in Meagher County

2 in Missoula County

2 in Powell county

2 in Sanders County

2 in Toole County

1 in Custer County

1 in Lincoln County

1 in Park County

1 in Stillwater County

There have been 107,089 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 996 active, 104,548 recovered, 1,545 deaths and 46 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,260,346 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

