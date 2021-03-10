Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 152 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, March 10.
The new cases include:
36 in Missoula County
31 in Flathead County
21 in Gallatin County
15 in Yellowstone County
9 in Lewis and Clark County
5 in Cascade County
4 in Broadwater County
4 in Rosebud County
3 in Park County
3 in Phillips County
3 in Silver County
2 in Beaverhead County
2 in Big Horn County
2 in Fergus County
2 in Jefferson County
1 in Carter County
1 in Hill County
1 in Judith Basin County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Mineral County
1 in Ravalli County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Sheridan County
1 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Teton County
There have been 101,243 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,459 active, 98,397 recovered, 1,387 deaths and 52 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,116,082 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.