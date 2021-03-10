Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 152 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, March 10.

The new cases include:

36 in Missoula County

31 in Flathead County

21 in Gallatin County

15 in Yellowstone County

9 in Lewis and Clark County

5 in Cascade County

4 in Broadwater County

4 in Rosebud County

3 in Park County

3 in Phillips County

3 in Silver County

2 in Beaverhead County

2 in Big Horn County

2 in Fergus County

2 in Jefferson County

1 in Carter County

1 in Hill County

1 in Judith Basin County

1 in Lincoln County

1 in Mineral County

1 in Ravalli County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Sheridan County

1 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Teton County

There have been 101,243 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,459 active, 98,397 recovered, 1,387 deaths and 52 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,116,082 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

