Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 153 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, July 31.

The new cases include:

  • 39 in Yellowstone County
  • 17 in Flathead County
  • 17 in Gallatin County
  • 13 in Missoula County
  • 12 in Beaverhead County
  • 11 in Big Horn County
  • 10 in Silver Bow County
  • 8 in Lincoln County
  • 7 in Carbon County
  • 6 in Lake County
  • 4 in Madison County
  • 3 in Lewis and Clark County
  • 1 in Broadwater County
  • 1 in Cascade County
  • 1 in Glacier County
  • 1 in Jefferson County
  • 1 in Ravalli County
  • 1 in Rosebud County

There have been 3,965 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,574 active, 2,331 recovered and 60 deaths.

Currently, there are 71 active hospitalizations throughout the state.

A total of 169,970 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana, with 1,354 tests completed since the last report.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

