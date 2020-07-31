Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 153 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, July 31.
The new cases include:
- 39 in Yellowstone County
- 17 in Flathead County
- 17 in Gallatin County
- 13 in Missoula County
- 12 in Beaverhead County
- 11 in Big Horn County
- 10 in Silver Bow County
- 8 in Lincoln County
- 7 in Carbon County
- 6 in Lake County
- 4 in Madison County
- 3 in Lewis and Clark County
- 1 in Broadwater County
- 1 in Cascade County
- 1 in Glacier County
- 1 in Jefferson County
- 1 in Ravalli County
- 1 in Rosebud County
There have been 3,965 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,574 active, 2,331 recovered and 60 deaths.
Currently, there are 71 active hospitalizations throughout the state.
A total of 169,970 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana, with 1,354 tests completed since the last report.
