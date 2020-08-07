Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 155 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, Aug. 7.
The new cases include:
- 21 in Flathead County
- 21 in Yellowstone County
- 20 in Missoula County
- 16 in Phillips County
- 13 in Big Horn County
- 10 in Silver Bow County
- 8 in Ravalli County
- 7 in Carbon County
- 7 in Gallatin County
- 6 in Glacier County
- 3 in Beaverhead County
- 3 in Custer County
- 3 in Lake County
- 3 in Madison County
- 2 in Deer Lodge County
- 2 in Toole County
- 1 in Cascade County
- 1 in Choteau County
- 1 in Dawson County
- 1 in Hill County
- 1 in Lewis and Clark County
- 1 in Lincoln County
- 1 in Pondera County
- 1 in Sheridan County
- 1 in Stillwater County
- 1 in Valley County
There have been 4,757 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,565 active, 3,122 recovered and 70 deaths. As of Friday, there are 84 active hospitalizations.
A total of 187,756 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana with 1,941 conducted since the last update.
