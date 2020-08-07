Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 155 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, Aug. 7.

The new cases include:

  • 21 in Flathead County
  • 21 in Yellowstone County
  • 20 in Missoula County
  • 16 in Phillips County
  • 13 in Big Horn County
  • 10 in Silver Bow County
  • 8 in Ravalli County
  • 7 in Carbon County
  • 7 in Gallatin County
  • 6 in Glacier County
  • 3 in Beaverhead County
  • 3 in Custer County
  • 3 in Lake County
  • 3 in Madison County
  • 2 in Deer Lodge County
  • 2 in Toole County
  • 1 in Cascade County
  • 1 in Choteau County
  • 1 in Dawson County
  • 1 in Hill County
  • 1 in Lewis and Clark County
  • 1 in Lincoln County
  • 1 in Pondera County
  • 1 in Sheridan County
  • 1 in Stillwater County
  • 1 in Valley County

There have been 4,757 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,565 active, 3,122 recovered and 70 deaths. As of Friday, there are 84 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 187,756 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana with 1,941 conducted since the last update.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

