Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 156 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.
The new cases include:
26 in Yellowstone County
23 in Gallatin County
13 in Flathead County
12 in Big Horn County
12 in Lewis and Clark County
9 in Ravalli County
9 in Richland County
7 in Blaine County
6 in Cascade County
6 in Missoula County
5 in Deer Lodge County
5 in Silver Bow County
4 in Lake County
3 in Custer County
3 in Pondera County
2 in Madison County
2 in Roosevelt County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Hill County
1 in Jefferson County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Park County
1 in Powell County
1 in Rosebud County
1 in Toole County
1 in Valley County
There have been 108,817 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,045 active, 106,201 recovered, 1,571 deaths and 50 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,298,553 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
