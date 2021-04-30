Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 156 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.

The new cases include:

26 in Yellowstone County

23 in Gallatin County

13 in Flathead County

12 in Big Horn County

12 in Lewis and Clark County

9 in Ravalli County

9 in Richland County

7 in Blaine County

6 in Cascade County

6 in Missoula County

5 in Deer Lodge County

5 in Silver Bow County

4 in Lake County

3 in Custer County

3 in Pondera County

2 in Madison County

2 in Roosevelt County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Hill County

1 in Jefferson County

1 in Lincoln County

1 in Park County

1 in Powell County

1 in Rosebud County

1 in Toole County

1 in Valley County

There have been 108,817 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,045 active, 106,201 recovered, 1,571 deaths and 50 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,298,553 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

