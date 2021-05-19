Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 156 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, May 19.

The new cases include:

34 in Yellowstone County

32 in Cascade County

20 in Flathead County

12 in Lewis and Clark County

9 in Gallatin County

9 in Ravalli County

7 in Park County

6 in Missoula County

5 in Lake County

2 in Blaine County

2 in Carter County

2 in Fergus County

2 in Hill County

2 in Musselshell County

2 in Rosebud County

2 in Teton County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Custer County

1 in Glacier County

1 in Lincoln County

1 in Pondera County

1 in Silver Bow County

1 in Valley County

There have been 110,992 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 988 active, 108,402 recovered, 1,602 deaths and 55 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,348,204 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d4b

