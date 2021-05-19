Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 156 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, May 19.
The new cases include:
34 in Yellowstone County
32 in Cascade County
20 in Flathead County
12 in Lewis and Clark County
9 in Gallatin County
9 in Ravalli County
7 in Park County
6 in Missoula County
5 in Lake County
2 in Blaine County
2 in Carter County
2 in Fergus County
2 in Hill County
2 in Musselshell County
2 in Rosebud County
2 in Teton County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Custer County
1 in Glacier County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Pondera County
1 in Silver Bow County
1 in Valley County
There have been 110,992 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 988 active, 108,402 recovered, 1,602 deaths and 55 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,348,204 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
