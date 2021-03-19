Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 157 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, March 19.
The new cases include:
29 in Missoula County
22 in Gallatin County
21 in Ravalli County
18 in Yellowstone County
17 in Silver Bow County
16 in Flathead County
6 in Lewis and Clark County
5 in Beaverhead County
3 in Lincoln County
3 in Valley County
2 in Blaine County
2 in Cascade County
2 in Richland County
2 in Stillwater County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Jefferson County
1 in Lake County
1 in Mineral County
1 in Musselshell County
1 in Powder County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Sheridan County
1 in Teton County
There have been 102,768 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,033 active, 100,326 recovered, 1,409 deaths and 51 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,156,531 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
