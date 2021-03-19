Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 157 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, March 19.

The new cases include:

29 in Missoula County

22 in Gallatin County

21 in Ravalli County

18 in Yellowstone County

17 in Silver Bow County

16 in Flathead County

6 in Lewis and Clark County

5 in Beaverhead County

3 in Lincoln County

3 in Valley County

2 in Blaine County

2 in Cascade County

2 in Richland County

2 in Stillwater County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Jefferson County

1 in Lake County

1 in Mineral County

1 in Musselshell County

1 in Powder County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Sheridan County

1 in Teton County

There have been 102,768 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,033 active, 100,326 recovered, 1,409 deaths and 51 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,156,531 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

