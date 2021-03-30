Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 157 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, March 30.
The new cases include:
55 in Gallatin County
14 in Missoula County
14 in Park County
13 in Big Horn County
11 in Yellowstone County
8 in Silver Bow County
6 in Lewis and Clark County
6 in Ravalli County
5 in Lake County
4 in Lincoln County
4 in Sheridan County
3 in Cascade County
3 in Flathead County
2 in Madison County
2 in Roosevelt County
1 in Custer County
1 in Jefferson County
1 in Meagher County
1 in Musselshell County
1 in Powell County
1 in Richland County
1 in Rosebud County
There have been 104,321 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 898 active, 101,986 recovered, 1,437 deaths and 46 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,193,744 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
