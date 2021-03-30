Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 157 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, March 30.

The new cases include:

55 in Gallatin County

14 in Missoula County

14 in Park County

13 in Big Horn County

11 in Yellowstone County

8 in Silver Bow County

6 in Lewis and Clark County

6 in Ravalli County

5 in Lake County

4 in Lincoln County

4 in Sheridan County

3 in Cascade County

3 in Flathead County

2 in Madison County

2 in Roosevelt County

1 in Custer County

1 in Jefferson County

1 in Meagher County

1 in Musselshell County

1 in Powell County

1 in Richland County 

1 in Rosebud County

There have been 104,321 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 898 active, 101,986 recovered, 1,437 deaths and 46 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,193,744 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

