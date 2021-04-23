Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 158 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, April 23.

The new cases include:

27 in Gallatin County

27 in Yellowstone County

14 in Lewis and Clark County

13 in Flathead County

12 in Missoula County

8 in Deer Lodge County

8 in Ravalli County

7 in Richland County

6 in Cascade County

6 in Meagher County

5 in Silver Bow County

4 in Madison County

2 in Broadwater County

2 in Carbon County

2 in Fergus County

2 in Hill County

2 in Lincoln County

2 in Valley County

1 in Beaverhead County

1 in Fallon County

1 in Jefferson County

1 in Lake County

1 in Park County

1 in Pondera County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Rosebud County

1 in Stillwater County

There have been 107,873 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,003 active, 105,311 recovered, 1,559 deaths and 65 active hospitalizations. 

