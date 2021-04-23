Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 158 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, April 23.
The new cases include:
27 in Gallatin County
27 in Yellowstone County
14 in Lewis and Clark County
13 in Flathead County
12 in Missoula County
8 in Deer Lodge County
8 in Ravalli County
7 in Richland County
6 in Cascade County
6 in Meagher County
5 in Silver Bow County
4 in Madison County
2 in Broadwater County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Fergus County
2 in Hill County
2 in Lincoln County
2 in Valley County
1 in Beaverhead County
1 in Fallon County
1 in Jefferson County
1 in Lake County
1 in Park County
1 in Pondera County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Rosebud County
1 in Stillwater County
There have been 107,873 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,003 active, 105,311 recovered, 1,559 deaths and 65 active hospitalizations.
