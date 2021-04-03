Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 158 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
56 in Gallatin County
17 in Cascade County
15 in Missoula County
13 in Flathead County
13 in Lewis and Clark County
8 in Yellowstone County
5 in Musselshell County
5 in Ravalli County
4 in Broadwater County
4 in Silver Bow County
3 in Fergus County
2 in Madison County
2 in Meagher County
2 in Valley County
1 in Custer County
1 in Jefferson County
1 in Lake County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Pondera County
1 in Richland County
1 in Rosebud County
1 in Stillwater County
1 in Sweet Grass County
There have been 105,035 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,000 active, 102,570 recovered, 1,465 deaths and 44 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,211,006 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
