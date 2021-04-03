Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 158 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.

The new cases include:

56 in Gallatin County

17 in Cascade County

15 in Missoula County

13 in Flathead County

13 in Lewis and Clark County

8 in Yellowstone County

5 in Musselshell County

5 in Ravalli County

4 in Broadwater County

4 in Silver Bow County

3 in Fergus County

2 in Madison County

2 in Meagher County

2 in Valley County

1 in Custer County

1 in Jefferson County

1 in Lake County

1 in Lincoln County

1 in Pondera County

1 in Richland County

1 in Rosebud County

1 in Stillwater County

1 in Sweet Grass County

There have been 105,035 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,000 active, 102,570 recovered, 1,465 deaths and 44 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,211,006 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d4b

Tags

News For You