Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 159 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, May 25.

The new cases include:

42 in Yellowstone County

22 in Gallatin county

13 in Missoula County

11 in Cascade County

11 in Roosevelt County

9 in Lewis and Clark County

8 in Ravalli County

5 in Jefferson County

5 in Park County

4 in Flathead County

4 in Granite County

4 in Lake County

4 in Pondera County

3 in Lincoln County

2 in Dawson County

2 in Rosebud County

2 in Sanders County

2 in Teton County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Golden Valley County

1 in Hill County

1 in Musselshell County

1 in Stillwater County

1 in Valley County

There have been 111,377 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 814 active, 108,957 recovered, 1,606 deaths and 65 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,361,077 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

