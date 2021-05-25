Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 159 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, May 25.
The new cases include:
42 in Yellowstone County
22 in Gallatin county
13 in Missoula County
11 in Cascade County
11 in Roosevelt County
9 in Lewis and Clark County
8 in Ravalli County
5 in Jefferson County
5 in Park County
4 in Flathead County
4 in Granite County
4 in Lake County
4 in Pondera County
3 in Lincoln County
2 in Dawson County
2 in Rosebud County
2 in Sanders County
2 in Teton County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Golden Valley County
1 in Hill County
1 in Musselshell County
1 in Stillwater County
1 in Valley County
There have been 111,377 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 814 active, 108,957 recovered, 1,606 deaths and 65 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,361,077 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.