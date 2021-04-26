Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 16 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, April 26.

The new cases include:

7 in Flathead County

3 in Park County

2 in Missoula County

1 in Granite County

1 in Hill County

1 in Lincoln County

1 in Roosevelt County

There have been 108,111 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 965 active, 105,583 recovered, 1,563 deaths and 47 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,284,896 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

