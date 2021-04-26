Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 16 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, April 26.
The new cases include:
7 in Flathead County
3 in Park County
2 in Missoula County
1 in Granite County
1 in Hill County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Roosevelt County
There have been 108,111 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 965 active, 105,583 recovered, 1,563 deaths and 47 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,284,896 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.