Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 162 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, Aug. 26.

The new cases include:

  • 48 in Yellowstone County
  • 32 in Flathead County
  • 31 in Rosebud County
  • 9 in Missoula County
  • 7 in Glacier County
  • 6 in Big Horn County
  • 6 in Gallatin County
  • 5 in Hill County
  • 4 in Liberty County
  • 2 in Cascade County
  • 2 in Fergus County
  • 2 in Lincoln County
  • 1 in Custer County
  • 1 in Deer Lodge County
  • 1 in Jefferson County
  • 1 in McCone County
  • 1 in Phillips County
  • 1 in Ravalli County
  • 1 in Richland County
  • 1 in Stillwater County

There are 6,785 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,704 active, 4,983 recovered, 98 deaths, and 125 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 238,260 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana and 1,753 conducted since the last report.

