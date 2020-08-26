Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 162 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, Aug. 26.
The new cases include:
- 48 in Yellowstone County
- 32 in Flathead County
- 31 in Rosebud County
- 9 in Missoula County
- 7 in Glacier County
- 6 in Big Horn County
- 6 in Gallatin County
- 5 in Hill County
- 4 in Liberty County
- 2 in Cascade County
- 2 in Fergus County
- 2 in Lincoln County
- 1 in Custer County
- 1 in Deer Lodge County
- 1 in Jefferson County
- 1 in McCone County
- 1 in Phillips County
- 1 in Ravalli County
- 1 in Richland County
- 1 in Stillwater County
There are 6,785 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,704 active, 4,983 recovered, 98 deaths, and 125 active hospitalizations.
A total of 238,260 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana and 1,753 conducted since the last report.
