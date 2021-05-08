Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 162 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
27 in Yellowstone County
24 in Cascade County
21 in Gallatin County
19 in Lewis and Clark County
15 in Flathead County
10 in Park County
7 in Missoula County
6 in Ravalli County
4 in Lake County
3 in Blaine County
3 in Glacier County
2 in Jefferson County
2 in Silver Bow County
2 in Sweet Grass County
2 in Teton County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in Fergus County
1 in Golden Valley County
1 in Judith Basin County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Madison County
1 in Meagher County
1 in Mineral County
1 in Musselshell County
1 in Powder River County
1 in Powell County
1 in Richland County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Rosebud County
1 in Sanders County
There have been 109,889 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,129 active, 107,168 recovered, 1,592 deaths and 72 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,324,295 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
