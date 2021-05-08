Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 162 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.

The new cases include:

27 in Yellowstone County

24 in Cascade County

21 in Gallatin County

19 in Lewis and Clark County

15 in Flathead County

10 in Park County

7 in Missoula County

6 in Ravalli County

4 in Lake County

3 in Blaine County

3 in Glacier County

2 in Jefferson County

2 in Silver Bow County

2 in Sweet Grass County

2 in Teton County

1 in Chouteau County

1 in Fergus County

1 in Golden Valley County

1 in Judith Basin County

1 in Lincoln County

1 in Madison County

1 in Meagher County

1 in Mineral County

1 in Musselshell County

1 in Powder River County

1 in Powell County

1 in Richland County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Rosebud County

1 in Sanders County

There have been 109,889 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,129 active, 107,168 recovered, 1,592 deaths and 72 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,324,295 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

