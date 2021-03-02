Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 165 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, March 2 .
The new cases include:
30 in Gallatin County
21 in Flathead County
20 in Yellowstone County
19 in Cascade County
18 in Missoula County
8 in Madison County
6 in Lewis and Clark County
5 in Glacier County
5 in Ravalli County
4 in Custer County
4 in Dawson County
4 in Hill County
4 in Silver Bow County
3 in Jefferson County
2 in Beaverhead County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Sanders County
1 in Daniels County
1 in Deer Lodge County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Mineral County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Valley County
1 in Wibaux County
There have been 100,158 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,587 active, 97,199 recovered, 1,372 deaths and 68 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,081,562 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
