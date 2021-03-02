Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 165 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, March 2 .

The new cases include:

30 in Gallatin County

21 in Flathead County

20 in Yellowstone County

19 in Cascade County

18 in Missoula County

8 in Madison County

6 in Lewis and Clark County

5 in Glacier County

5 in Ravalli County

4 in Custer County

4 in Dawson County

4 in Hill County

4 in Silver Bow County

3 in Jefferson County

2 in Beaverhead County

2 in Carbon County

2 in Sanders County

1 in Daniels County

1 in Deer Lodge County

1 in Lincoln County

1 in Mineral County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Valley County

1 in Wibaux County

There have been 100,158 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,587 active, 97,199 recovered, 1,372 deaths and 68 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,081,562 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

Tags

News For You