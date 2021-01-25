Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 166 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, January 25.
The new cases include:
28 in Cascade County
23 in Lewis and Clark County
23 in Missoula County
15 in Flathead County
13 in Fergus County
13 in Lake County
13 in Yellowstone County
10 in Gallatin County
5 in Silver Bow County
3 in Jefferson County
3 in McCone County
3 in Musselshell County
2 in Deer Lodge County
2 in Valley County
2 in Wheatland County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Golden Valley County
1 in Hill County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Mineral County
1 in Powell County
1 in Stillwater County
1 in Teton County
There have been 91,816 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,391 active, 86,274 recovered, 1,151 deaths and 129 active hospitalizations.
A total of 920,116 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.