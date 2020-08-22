Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 167 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.

The new cases include:

84 in Yellowstone County

20 in Flathead County

14 in Big Horn County

10 in Rosebud County

7 in Gallatin County

6 in Glacier County

3 in Cascade County

3 in Lewis and Clark County

3 in Roosevelt County

3 in Silverbow County

2 in Missoula County

2 in Phillips County

2 in Pondera County

2 in Ravalli County

2 in Richland County

1 in Beaverhead County

1 in Dawson County

1 in Deer Lodge County

1 in Hill County

There have been 6,376 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,471active, 4,815 recovered and 90 deaths.

A total of 209,716 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

