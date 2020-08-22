Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 167 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
84 in Yellowstone County
20 in Flathead County
14 in Big Horn County
10 in Rosebud County
7 in Gallatin County
6 in Glacier County
3 in Cascade County
3 in Lewis and Clark County
3 in Roosevelt County
3 in Silverbow County
2 in Missoula County
2 in Phillips County
2 in Pondera County
2 in Ravalli County
2 in Richland County
1 in Beaverhead County
1 in Dawson County
1 in Deer Lodge County
1 in Hill County
There have been 6,376 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,471active, 4,815 recovered and 90 deaths.
A total of 209,716 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.