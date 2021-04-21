Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 167 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, April 21.

The new cases include:

75 in Gallatin County

15 in Yellowstone County

13 in Flathead County

9 in Missoula County

8 in Cascade County

7 in Richland County

6 in Meagher County

6 in Ravalli County

5 in Lewis and Clark County

3 in Park County

2 in Big Horn County

2 in Lake County

2 in Roosevelt County

2 in Silver Bow County

2 in Vally County

1 in Beaverhead County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Custer County

1 in Deer Lodge County

1 in Hill County

1 in Lincoln County

1 in Madison County

1 in Sanders County

1 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Toole County

There have been 107,537 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 957 active, 105,023 recovered, 1,557 deaths and 63 active hospitalizations. 

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d4b

Tags

News For You