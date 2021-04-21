Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 167 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, April 21.
The new cases include:
75 in Gallatin County
15 in Yellowstone County
13 in Flathead County
9 in Missoula County
8 in Cascade County
7 in Richland County
6 in Meagher County
6 in Ravalli County
5 in Lewis and Clark County
3 in Park County
2 in Big Horn County
2 in Lake County
2 in Roosevelt County
2 in Silver Bow County
2 in Vally County
1 in Beaverhead County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Custer County
1 in Deer Lodge County
1 in Hill County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Madison County
1 in Sanders County
1 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Toole County
There have been 107,537 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 957 active, 105,023 recovered, 1,557 deaths and 63 active hospitalizations.
