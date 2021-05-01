Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 169 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
37 in Gallatin County
24 in Cascade County
24 in Yellowstone County
21 in Flathead County
17 in Lewis and Clark County
8 in Blaine County
5 in Fergus County
5 in Ravalli County
5 in Silver Bow County
4 in Missoula County
4 in Pondera County
2 in Custer County
2 in Park County
2 in Stillwater County
2 in Teton County
1 in Hill County
1 in Lake County
1 in Powell County
1 in Richland County
1 in Sanders County
1 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Toole County
There have been 108,985 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,087active, 106,324 recovered, 1,574 deaths and 53 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,302,221 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
