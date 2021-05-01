Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 169 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.

The new cases include:

37 in Gallatin County

24 in Cascade County

24 in Yellowstone County

21 in Flathead County

17 in Lewis and Clark County

8 in Blaine County

5 in Fergus County

5 in Ravalli County

5 in Silver Bow County

4 in Missoula County

4 in Pondera County

2 in Custer County

2 in Park County

2 in Stillwater County

2 in Teton County

1 in Hill County

1 in Lake County

1 in Powell County

1 in Richland County

1 in Sanders County

1 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Toole County

There have been 108,985 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,087active, 106,324 recovered, 1,574 deaths and 53 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,302,221 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

