Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 173 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, Aug. 6.

The new cases include:

  • 47 in Yellowstone County
  • 31 in Missoula County
  • 26 in Flathead County
  • 21 in Gallatin County
  • 19 in Big Horn County
  • 5 in Lake County
  • 4 in Lewis and Clark County
  • 4 in Toole County
  • 3 in Glacier County
  • 2 in Cascade County
  • 2 in Stillwater County
  • 1 in Beaverhead County
  • 1 in Fergus County
  • 1 in Madison County
  • 1 in McCone County
  • 1 in Musselshell County
  • 1 in Park County
  • 1 in Roosevelt County
  • 1 in Rosebud County
  • 1 in Valley County

There have been 4,602 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,573 active, 2,96 recovered and 65 deaths. As of Thursday, there are 87 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 185,815 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana with 2,691 conducted since the last update.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

