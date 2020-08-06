Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 173 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, Aug. 6.
The new cases include:
- 47 in Yellowstone County
- 31 in Missoula County
- 26 in Flathead County
- 21 in Gallatin County
- 19 in Big Horn County
- 5 in Lake County
- 4 in Lewis and Clark County
- 4 in Toole County
- 3 in Glacier County
- 2 in Cascade County
- 2 in Stillwater County
- 1 in Beaverhead County
- 1 in Fergus County
- 1 in Madison County
- 1 in McCone County
- 1 in Musselshell County
- 1 in Park County
- 1 in Roosevelt County
- 1 in Rosebud County
- 1 in Valley County
There have been 4,602 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,573 active, 2,96 recovered and 65 deaths. As of Thursday, there are 87 active hospitalizations.
A total of 185,815 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana with 2,691 conducted since the last update.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.