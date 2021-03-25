Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 174 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, March 25.
The new cases include:
66 in Gallatin County
24 in Yellowstone County
16 in Missoula County
11 in Silver Bow County
10 in Cascade County
8 in Ravalli County
7 in Lewis and Clark County
7 in Lincoln County
3 in Custer County
3 in Flathead County
3 in Roosevelt County
2 in Beaverhead County
2 in Jefferson County
2 in Powell County
2 in Sheridan County
2 in Teton County
2 in Valley County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in Dawson County
1 in Phillips County
1 in Toole County
There have been 103,830 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 957 active, 101,438 recovered, 1,435 deaths and 48 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,177,915 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
