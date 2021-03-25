Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 174 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, March 25.

The new cases include:

66 in Gallatin County

24 in Yellowstone County

16 in Missoula County

11 in Silver Bow County

10 in Cascade County

8 in Ravalli County

7 in Lewis and Clark County

7 in Lincoln County

3 in Custer County

3 in Flathead County

3 in Roosevelt County

2 in Beaverhead County

2 in Jefferson County

2 in Powell County

2 in Sheridan County

2 in Teton County

2 in Valley County

1 in Chouteau County

1 in Dawson County

1 in Phillips County

1 in Toole County

There have been 103,830 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 957 active, 101,438 recovered, 1,435 deaths and 48 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,177,915 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

