Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 174 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, Feb. 26.
The new cases include:
33 in Gallatin County
19 in Flathead County
19 in Yellowstone County
16 in Silver Bow County
15 in Lewis and Clark County
13 in Cascade County
12 in Missoula County
7 in Park County
6 in Lake County
5 in Ravalli County
4 in Deer Lodge County
4 in Madison County
4 in Roosevelt County
2 in Chouteau County
2 in Jefferson County
2 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Blaine County
1 in Cardon County
1 in Carter County
1 in Custer County
1 in Hill County
1 in Meagher County
1 in Mineral County
1 in Powell County
1 in Richland County
1 in Stillwater County
1 in Teton County
There have been 99,613 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,897 active, 96,362 recovered, 1,354 deaths and 76 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,069,964 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
