Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 174 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, Feb. 26.

The new cases include:

33 in Gallatin County

19 in Flathead County

19 in Yellowstone County

16 in Silver Bow County

15 in Lewis and Clark County

13 in Cascade County

12 in Missoula County

7 in Park County

6 in Lake County

5 in Ravalli County

4 in Deer Lodge County

4 in Madison County

4 in Roosevelt County

2 in Chouteau County

2 in Jefferson County

2 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Blaine County

1 in Cardon County

1 in Carter County

1 in Custer County

1 in Hill County

1 in Meagher County

1 in Mineral County

1 in Powell County

1 in Richland County

1 in Stillwater County

1 in Teton County

There have been 99,613 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,897 active, 96,362 recovered, 1,354 deaths and 76 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,069,964 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

