Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 175 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, Aug. 12.

The counties reporting new cases include:

  • 75 in Yellowstone County
  • 24 in Rosebud County
  • 16 in Big Horn County
  • 15 in Phillips County
  • 12 in Gallatin County
  • 9 in Missoula County
  • 5 in Flathead County
  • 3 in Hill County
  • 2 in Blaine County
  • 2 in Lake County
  • 2 in Park County
  • 2 in Stillwater County
  • 1 in Beaverhead County
  • 1 in Deer Lodge County
  • 1 in Lewis and Clark County
  • 1 in Roosevelt County
  • 1 in Sanders County
  • 1 in Silver Bow County

There have been 5,268 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,590 active, 3,598 recovered and 80 deaths. There are a total of 97 active hospitalizations.

A total of 196,036 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana with 1,624 tests conducted since the last report.

