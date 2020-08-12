Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 175 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, Aug. 12.
The counties reporting new cases include:
- 75 in Yellowstone County
- 24 in Rosebud County
- 16 in Big Horn County
- 15 in Phillips County
- 12 in Gallatin County
- 9 in Missoula County
- 5 in Flathead County
- 3 in Hill County
- 2 in Blaine County
- 2 in Lake County
- 2 in Park County
- 2 in Stillwater County
- 1 in Beaverhead County
- 1 in Deer Lodge County
- 1 in Lewis and Clark County
- 1 in Roosevelt County
- 1 in Sanders County
- 1 in Silver Bow County
There have been 5,268 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,590 active, 3,598 recovered and 80 deaths. There are a total of 97 active hospitalizations.
A total of 196,036 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana with 1,624 tests conducted since the last report.