Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 175 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.

The new cases include:

60 in Gallatin County

47 in Cascade County

22 in Yellowstone County

10 in Missoula County

9 in Flathead County

7 in Lewis and Clark County

4 in Lincoln County

3 in Lake County

3 in Ravalli County

2 in Glacier County

2 in Powell County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Madison County

1 in Richland County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Silver Bow County

1 in Valley County

There have been 106,142 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,079 active, 103,540 recovered, 1,523 deaths and 45 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,237,663 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

Tags

News For You