Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 175 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
60 in Gallatin County
47 in Cascade County
22 in Yellowstone County
10 in Missoula County
9 in Flathead County
7 in Lewis and Clark County
4 in Lincoln County
3 in Lake County
3 in Ravalli County
2 in Glacier County
2 in Powell County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Madison County
1 in Richland County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Silver Bow County
1 in Valley County
There have been 106,142 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,079 active, 103,540 recovered, 1,523 deaths and 45 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,237,663 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
