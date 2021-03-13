Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 177 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.

The new cases include:

35 in Gallatin County

20 in Yellowstone County

19 in Flathead County

19 in Missoula County

18 in Lewis and Clark County

17 in Cascade County

13 in Silver Bow County

8 in Ravalli County

5 in Mineral County

5 in Park County

3 in Custer County

3 in Sheridan County

2 in Fergus County

2 in Lincoln County

2 in Richland County

1 in Blaine County

1 in Dawson County

1 in Hill County

1 in Jefferson County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Sanders County

There have been 101,726 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,056 active, 99,278 recovered, 1,392 deaths and 51 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,132,523 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

