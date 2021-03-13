Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 177 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
35 in Gallatin County
20 in Yellowstone County
19 in Flathead County
19 in Missoula County
18 in Lewis and Clark County
17 in Cascade County
13 in Silver Bow County
8 in Ravalli County
5 in Mineral County
5 in Park County
3 in Custer County
3 in Sheridan County
2 in Fergus County
2 in Lincoln County
2 in Richland County
1 in Blaine County
1 in Dawson County
1 in Hill County
1 in Jefferson County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Sanders County
There have been 101,726 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,056 active, 99,278 recovered, 1,392 deaths and 51 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,132,523 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
