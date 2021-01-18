Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 178 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, January 18. 

The new cases include: 

49 in Flathead County

28 in Gallatin County 

18 in Lewis and Clark County 

13 in Missoula County 

11 in Powell County 

9 in Yellowstone County

8 in Jefferson County 

7 in Cascade County 

6 in Glacier County 

5 in Ravalli County 

5 in Silver Bow County 

3 in Lake County

3 in Stillwater County 

2 in Broadwater County 

2 in Hill County 

2 in Roosevelt County 

2 in Sanders County 

1 in Beaverhead County 

1 in Dawson County 

1 in Fergus County 

1 in Lincoln County 

1 in Musselshell County

There have been 89,576 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,956 active, 83,527 recovered, 1,093 deaths and 169 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 881,412 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

