Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 178 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, January 18.
The new cases include:
49 in Flathead County
28 in Gallatin County
18 in Lewis and Clark County
13 in Missoula County
11 in Powell County
9 in Yellowstone County
8 in Jefferson County
7 in Cascade County
6 in Glacier County
5 in Ravalli County
5 in Silver Bow County
3 in Lake County
3 in Stillwater County
2 in Broadwater County
2 in Hill County
2 in Roosevelt County
2 in Sanders County
1 in Beaverhead County
1 in Dawson County
1 in Fergus County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Musselshell County
There have been 89,576 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,956 active, 83,527 recovered, 1,093 deaths and 169 active hospitalizations.
A total of 881,412 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.