Montana’s coronavirus task force is reporting 18 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
The cases include:
- 6 in Custer County
- 3 in Gallatin County
- 2 in Big Horn County
- 2 in Flathead County
- 2 in Missoula County
- 1 in Carbon County
- 1 in Cascade County
- 1 in Ravalli County
Montana has 630 total confirmed cases of the virus, with 72 active cases, 538 recoveries and 20 deaths.
Since the last report, 1,938 tests have been completed and 65,515 tests have been completed across the state.
