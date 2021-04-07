Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 180 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, April 7.

The new cases include:

72 in Gallatin County

22 in Missoula County

15 in Yellowstone County

9 in Flathead County

8 in Lewis and Clark County

6 in Cascade County

6 in Lake County

5 in Deer Lodge County

4 in Broadwater County

4 in Fergus County

4 in Roosevelt County

4 in Sheridan County

3 in Lincoln County

3 in Madison County

2 in Ravalli County

2 in Sanders County

2 in Teton County

1 in Beaverhead County

1 in Big Horn County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Custer County

1 in Glacier County

1 in Park County

1 in Phillips County

1 in Richland County

1 in Silver Bow County

There have been 105,526 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 946 active, 103,091 recovered, 1,489 deaths and 34 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,220,629 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d4b

