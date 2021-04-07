Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 180 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, April 7.
The new cases include:
72 in Gallatin County
22 in Missoula County
15 in Yellowstone County
9 in Flathead County
8 in Lewis and Clark County
6 in Cascade County
6 in Lake County
5 in Deer Lodge County
4 in Broadwater County
4 in Fergus County
4 in Roosevelt County
4 in Sheridan County
3 in Lincoln County
3 in Madison County
2 in Ravalli County
2 in Sanders County
2 in Teton County
1 in Beaverhead County
1 in Big Horn County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Custer County
1 in Glacier County
1 in Park County
1 in Phillips County
1 in Richland County
1 in Silver Bow County
There have been 105,526 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 946 active, 103,091 recovered, 1,489 deaths and 34 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,220,629 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
