Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 180 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, April 28.
The new cases include:
35 in Gallatin County
33 in Yellowstone County
25 in Flathead County
22 in Cascade County
14 in Missoula County
11 in Lewis and Clark County
8 in Ravalli County
6 in Richland County
4 in Silver Bow County
3 in Lake County
3 in Rosebud County
2 in Big Horn County
2 in Hill County
2 in Stillwater County
1 in Beaverhead County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in Jefferson County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Madison County
1 in Musselshell County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Sheridan County
1 in Teton County
There have been 108,489 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 994 active, 105,928 recovered, 1,567 deaths and 55 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,291,410 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
