Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 180 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, April 28.

The new cases include:

35 in Gallatin County

33 in Yellowstone County

25 in Flathead County

22 in Cascade County

14 in Missoula County

11 in Lewis and Clark County

8 in Ravalli County

6 in Richland County

4 in Silver Bow County

3 in Lake County

3 in Rosebud County

2 in Big Horn County

2 in Hill County

2 in Stillwater County

1 in Beaverhead County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Chouteau County

1 in Jefferson County

1 in Lincoln County

1 in Madison County

1 in Musselshell County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Sheridan County

1 in Teton County

There have been 108,489 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 994 active, 105,928 recovered, 1,567 deaths and 55 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,291,410 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

