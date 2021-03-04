Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 181 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, March 4.
The new cases include:
33 in Gallatin County
29 in Flathead County
20 in Lewis and Clark County
15 in Cascade County
14 in Yellowstone County
11 in Fergus County
11 in Ravalli County
10 in Missoula County
6 in Blaine County
6 in Hill County
5 in Park County
4 in Jefferson County
4 in Richland County
2 in Broadwater County
2 in Phillips County
1 in Beaverhead County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in Custer County
1 in Deer Lodge County
1 in Powell County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Sheridan County
1 in Sweet Grass County
There have been 100,531 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,657 active, 97,499 recovered, 1,375 deaths and 73 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,091,522 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
