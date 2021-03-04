Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 181 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, March 4.

The new cases include:

33 in Gallatin County

29 in Flathead County

20 in Lewis and Clark County

15 in Cascade County

14 in Yellowstone County

11 in Fergus County

11 in Ravalli County

10 in Missoula County

6 in Blaine County

6 in Hill County

5 in Park County

4 in Jefferson County

4 in Richland County

2 in Broadwater County

2 in Phillips County

1 in Beaverhead County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Chouteau County

1 in Custer County

1 in Deer Lodge County

1 in Powell County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Sheridan County

1 in Sweet Grass County

There have been 100,531 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,657 active, 97,499 recovered, 1,375 deaths and 73 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,091,522 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

