Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 183 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, Sept. 2.
The new cases include:
- 72 in Yellowstone County
- 31 in Rosebud County
- 15 in Flathead County
- 9 in Gallatin County
- 9 in Sweet Grass County
- 6 in Cascade County
- 3 in Glacier County
- 3 in Hill County
- 2 in Wibaux County
- 2 in Carbon County
- 2 in Musselshell County
- 2 in Phillips County
- 2 in Richland County
- 2 in Sanders County
- 1 in Beaverhead County
- 1 in Deer Lodge County
- 1 in Garfield County
- 1 in Lake County
- 1 in Lewis and Clark County
- 1 in Liberty County
- 1 in Roosevelt County
- 1 in Toole County
There are 7,691 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,998 active, 5,584 recovered, 109 deaths, and 150 active hospitalizations.
A total of 253,873 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana and 1,577 tests conducted since the last report.
