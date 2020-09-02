Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 183 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, Sept. 2.

The new cases include:

  • 72 in Yellowstone County
  • 31 in Rosebud County
  • 15 in Flathead County
  • 9 in Gallatin County
  • 9 in Sweet Grass County
  • 6 in Cascade County
  • 3 in Glacier County
  • 3 in Hill County
  • 2 in Wibaux County
  • 2 in Carbon County
  • 2 in Musselshell County
  • 2 in Phillips County
  • 2 in Richland County
  • 2 in Sanders County
  • 1 in Beaverhead County
  • 1 in Deer Lodge County
  • 1 in Garfield County
  • 1 in Lake County
  • 1 in Lewis and Clark County
  • 1 in Liberty County
  • 1 in Roosevelt County
  • 1 in Toole County

There are 7,691 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,998 active, 5,584 recovered, 109 deaths, and 150 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 253,873 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana and 1,577 tests conducted since the last report.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

Tags

News For You