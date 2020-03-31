Montana has a total of 184 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state as of Tuesday morning, according to the latest from the state's coronavirus task force.
Sixty-nine of those cases are reported to be in Gallatin County. There are 14 reported hospitalizations due to the virus in the state and four reported deaths.
Tuesday's new cases are reported as follows:
- 1 in Cascade County
- 2 in Flathead County
- 1 in Lincoln County
- 2 in Madison County
- 1 in Butte-Silver Bow County
As of Tuesday, a total of 4,411 tests for COVID-19 have been completed in the state.
Testing numbers include only those tested at the Montana Public Health Laboratory and/or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).