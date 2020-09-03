Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 183 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, Sept. 3.

The new cases include:

  • 58 in Cascade County
  • 33 in Yellowstone County
  • 25 in Flathead County
  • 17 in Rosebud County
  • 10 in Big Horn County
  • 5 in Lake County
  • 5 in Silver Bow County
  • 4 in Roosevelt County
  • 3 in Valley County
  • 2 in Carbon County
  • 2 in Deer Lodge County
  • 2 in Gallatin County
  • 2 in Glacier County
  • 2 in Hill County
  • 2 in Lincoln County
  • 2 in Missoula County
  • 2 in Ravalli County
  • 2 in Stillwater County
  • 1 in Dawson County
  • 1 in Fergus County
  • 1 in Madison County
  • 1 in Sanders County
  • 1 in Sweet Grass County
  • 1 in Toole County

There are 7,871 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,033 active, 5,727 recovered, 111 deaths, and 151 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 255,660 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana and 1,520 tests conducted since the last report.

