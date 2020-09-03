Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 183 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, Sept. 3.
The new cases include:
- 58 in Cascade County
- 33 in Yellowstone County
- 25 in Flathead County
- 17 in Rosebud County
- 10 in Big Horn County
- 5 in Lake County
- 5 in Silver Bow County
- 4 in Roosevelt County
- 3 in Valley County
- 2 in Carbon County
- 2 in Deer Lodge County
- 2 in Gallatin County
- 2 in Glacier County
- 2 in Hill County
- 2 in Lincoln County
- 2 in Missoula County
- 2 in Ravalli County
- 2 in Stillwater County
- 1 in Dawson County
- 1 in Fergus County
- 1 in Madison County
- 1 in Sanders County
- 1 in Sweet Grass County
- 1 in Toole County
There are 7,871 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,033 active, 5,727 recovered, 111 deaths, and 151 active hospitalizations.
A total of 255,660 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana and 1,520 tests conducted since the last report.
