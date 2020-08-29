Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 187 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.

The new cases include:

54 in Yellowstone County

28 in Flathead County

27 in Rosebud County

22 in Big Horn County

18 in Gallatin County

15 in Cascade County

4 in Missoula County

3 in Lake County

3 in Ravalli County

2 in Hill County

2 in McCone County

2 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Dawson County

1 in Granite County

1 in Jefferson County

1 in Lewis and Clark County

1 in Musselshell County

1 in Richland County

1 in Valley County

There have been 7,251 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,869 active, 5,278 recovered, 104 deaths, and 128 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 245,381 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

