Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 187 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
54 in Yellowstone County
28 in Flathead County
27 in Rosebud County
22 in Big Horn County
18 in Gallatin County
15 in Cascade County
4 in Missoula County
3 in Lake County
3 in Ravalli County
2 in Hill County
2 in McCone County
2 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Dawson County
1 in Granite County
1 in Jefferson County
1 in Lewis and Clark County
1 in Musselshell County
1 in Richland County
1 in Valley County
There have been 7,251 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,869 active, 5,278 recovered, 104 deaths, and 128 active hospitalizations.
A total of 245,381 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
