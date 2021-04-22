Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 189 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, April 22.

The new cases include:

56 in Gallatin County

21 in Cascade County

16 in Yellowstone County

14 in Missoula County

13 in Park County

9 in Flathead County

8 in Madison County

8 in Silver Bow County

5 in Ravalli County

5 in Richland County

4 in Sanders County

2 in Jefferson County

2 in Lake County

2 in Lincoln County

2 in Musselshell County

1 in Beaverhead County

1 in Blaine County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Chouteau County

1 in Deer Lodge County

1 in Hill County

1 in Pondera County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Rosebud County

1 in Stillwater County

1 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Teton County

1 in Toole County

There have been 107,718 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,047 active, 105,114 recovered, 1,557 deaths and 62 active hospitalizations. 

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d4b

Tags

News For You