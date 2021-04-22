Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 189 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, April 22.
The new cases include:
56 in Gallatin County
21 in Cascade County
16 in Yellowstone County
14 in Missoula County
13 in Park County
9 in Flathead County
8 in Madison County
8 in Silver Bow County
5 in Ravalli County
5 in Richland County
4 in Sanders County
2 in Jefferson County
2 in Lake County
2 in Lincoln County
2 in Musselshell County
1 in Beaverhead County
1 in Blaine County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in Deer Lodge County
1 in Hill County
1 in Pondera County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Rosebud County
1 in Stillwater County
1 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Teton County
1 in Toole County
There have been 107,718 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,047 active, 105,114 recovered, 1,557 deaths and 62 active hospitalizations.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.