Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 190 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, March 11.

The new cases include:

28 in Missoula County

25 in Gallatin County

25 in Yellowstone County

24 in Flathead County

16 in Cascade County

13 in Lewis and Clark County

11 in Silver Bow County

8 in Ravalli County

7 in Dawson County

6 in Jefferson County

6 in Lake County

4 in Carbon County

4 in Richland County

3 in Fergus County

3 in Phillips County

2 in Deer Lodge County

2 in Sanders County

1 in Custer County

1 in Rosebud County

1 in Sheridan County

There have been 101,424 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,094 active, 98,939 recovered, 1,391 deaths and 56 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,122,251 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

