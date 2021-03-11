Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 190 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, March 11.
The new cases include:
28 in Missoula County
25 in Gallatin County
25 in Yellowstone County
24 in Flathead County
16 in Cascade County
13 in Lewis and Clark County
11 in Silver Bow County
8 in Ravalli County
7 in Dawson County
6 in Jefferson County
6 in Lake County
4 in Carbon County
4 in Richland County
3 in Fergus County
3 in Phillips County
2 in Deer Lodge County
2 in Sanders County
1 in Custer County
1 in Rosebud County
1 in Sheridan County
There have been 101,424 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,094 active, 98,939 recovered, 1,391 deaths and 56 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,122,251 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.