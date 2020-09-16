Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 190 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning.
The new cases include:
82 in Yellowstone County
39 in Rosebud County
18 in Cascade County
8 in Big Horn County
6 in Gallatin County
5 in Dawson County
4 in Custer County
4 in Lewis and Clark County
4 in Missoula County
4 in Park County
3 in Chouteau County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Hill County
2 in Lake County
2 in Ravalli County
1 in Deer Lodge County
1 in Glacier County
1 in Jefferson County
1 in Richland County
1 in Silver Bow County
There have been 9,431 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,104 active, 7,186 recovered, 141 deaths and 106 active hospitalizations.
A total of 292,401 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.