Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 190 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning.

The new cases include:

82 in Yellowstone County

39 in Rosebud County

18 in Cascade County

8 in Big Horn County

6 in Gallatin County

5 in Dawson County

4 in Custer County

4 in Lewis and Clark County

4 in Missoula County

4 in Park County

3 in Chouteau County

2 in Carbon County

2 in Hill County

2 in Lake County

2 in Ravalli County

1 in Deer Lodge County

1 in Glacier County

1 in Jefferson County

1 in Richland County

1 in Silver Bow County

There have been 9,431 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,104 active, 7,186 recovered, 141 deaths and 106 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 292,401 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

Tags

News For You