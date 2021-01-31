Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 191 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
41 in Flathead County
29 in Yellowstone County
26 in Missoula County
20 in Gallatin County
11 in Lewis and Clark County
8 in Glacier County
6 in Cascade County
6 in Valley County
5 in Broadwater County
4 in Deer Lodge County
4 in Sanders County
3 in Hill County
3 in Powell County
3 in Ravalli County
3 in Richland County
3 in Teton County
2 in Chouteau County
2 in Fergus County
2 in Lincoln County
2 in Mineral County
2 in Silver Bow County
1 in Daniels County
1 in Dawson County
1 in Madison County
1 in Park County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Rosebud County
There have been 93,949 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 3,643 active, 89,073 recovered, 1,233 deaths and 101 active hospitalizations.
A total of 954,249 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
