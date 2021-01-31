Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 191 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The new cases include:

41 in Flathead County

29 in Yellowstone County

26 in Missoula County

20 in Gallatin County

11 in Lewis and Clark County

8 in Glacier County

6 in Cascade County

6 in Valley County

5 in Broadwater County

4 in Deer Lodge County

4 in Sanders County

3 in Hill County

3 in Powell County

3 in Ravalli County

3 in Richland County

3 in Teton County

2 in Chouteau County

2 in Fergus County

2 in Lincoln County

2 in Mineral County

2 in Silver Bow County

1 in Daniels County

1 in Dawson County

1 in Madison County

1 in Park County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Rosebud County

There have been 93,949 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 3,643 active, 89,073 recovered, 1,233 deaths and 101 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 954,249 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

