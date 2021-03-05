Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 192 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, March 5.
The new cases include:
43 in Gallatin County
26 in Flathead County
24 in Yellowstone County
17 in Silver Bow County
15 in Lewis and Clark County
12 in Missoula County
7 in Ravalli County
6 in Hill County
4 in Custer County
4 in Lake County
3 in Deer Lodge County
3 in Fergus County
3 in Jefferson County
3 in Richland County
3 in Sanders County
2 in Beaverhead County
2 in Broadwater County
2 in Cascade County
2 in Lincoln County
2 in Madison County
2 in Mineral County
2 in Roosevelt County
2 in Stillwater County
1 in Big Horn County
1 in Park County
1 in Sheridan County
There have been 100,656 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,736 active, 97,541 recovered, 1,379 deaths and 67 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,096,913 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.