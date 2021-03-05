Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 192 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, March 5.

The new cases include:

43 in Gallatin County

26 in Flathead County

24 in Yellowstone County

17 in Silver Bow County

15 in Lewis and Clark County

12 in Missoula County

7 in Ravalli County

6 in Hill County

4 in Custer County

4 in Lake County

3 in Deer Lodge County

3 in Fergus County

3 in Jefferson County

3 in Richland County

3 in Sanders County

2 in Beaverhead County

2 in Broadwater County

2 in Cascade County

2 in Lincoln County

2 in Madison County

2 in Mineral County

2 in Roosevelt County

2 in Stillwater County

1 in Big Horn County

1 in Park County

1 in Sheridan County

There have been 100,656 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,736 active, 97,541 recovered, 1,379 deaths and 67 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,096,913 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

Tags

News For You