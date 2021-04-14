Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 194 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, April 14.

The new cases include:

84 in Gallatin County

22 in Big Horn County

17 in Yellowstone County

12 in Flathead County

11 in Lewis and Clark County

9 in Deer Lodge County

8 in Missoula County

6 in Richland County

5 in Silver Bow County

4 in Cascade County

4 in Lincoln County

3 in Musselshell County

3 in Teton County

2 in Roosevelt County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Glacier County

1 in Meagher County

1 in Stillwater County

There have been 106,631 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 997 active, 104,108 recovered, 1,526 deaths and 51 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,248,424 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

