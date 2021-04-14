Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 194 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, April 14.
The new cases include:
84 in Gallatin County
22 in Big Horn County
17 in Yellowstone County
12 in Flathead County
11 in Lewis and Clark County
9 in Deer Lodge County
8 in Missoula County
6 in Richland County
5 in Silver Bow County
4 in Cascade County
4 in Lincoln County
3 in Musselshell County
3 in Teton County
2 in Roosevelt County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Glacier County
1 in Meagher County
1 in Stillwater County
There have been 106,631 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 997 active, 104,108 recovered, 1,526 deaths and 51 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,248,424 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
