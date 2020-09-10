Montana's Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 196 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning.
The new cases include:
75 in Yellowstone County
25 in Rosebud County
15 in Big Horn County
15 in Silver Bow County
9 in Cascade County
9 in Glacier County
9 in Missoula County
7 in Gallatin County
4 in Flathead County
4 in Jefferson County
3 in Chouteau County
3 in Custer County
3 in Hill County
3 in Park County
2 in Deer Lodge County
2 in Wheatland County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Liberty County
1 in Madison County
1 in Sanders County
1 in Stillwater County
1 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Toole County
There have been 8,663 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,808 active, 6,732 recovered, 123 deaths, and 163 active hospitalizations.
A total of 273,353 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.