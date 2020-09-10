Containing the coronavirus

Montana's Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 196 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning. 

The new cases include: 

75 in Yellowstone County

25 in Rosebud County

15 in Big Horn County

15 in Silver Bow County

9 in Cascade County

9 in Glacier County

9 in Missoula County

7 in Gallatin County

4 in Flathead County

4 in Jefferson County

3 in Chouteau County

3 in Custer County

3 in Hill County

3 in Park County

2 in Deer Lodge County

2 in Wheatland County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Liberty County

1 in Madison County

1 in Sanders County

1 in Stillwater County

1 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Toole County

There have been 8,663 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,808 active, 6,732 recovered, 123 deaths, and 163 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 273,353 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

