Montana has a total of 198 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the latest from the state's coronavirus task force.
Seventy-four of those cases are reported to be in Gallatin County. There are 15 reported hospitalizations due to the virus in the state and five reported deaths. Governor Bullock stated in a news conference Tuesday that 32 Montanans have recovered from the disease so far.
New COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday afternoon are as follows:
- Lewis and Clark County female in her 60s
- Toole County female in her 90s
- Musselshell County male in his 60s
- Yellowstone County male in his 50s
- Missoula County female in her 20s
- Missoula County female in her 20s
- Cascade County male in his 40s
- Yellowstone County male in his 80s
- Gallatin County female in her 20s
- Gallatin County male in his 20s
- Gallatin County female in her 20s
- Gallatin County male in his 30s
- Gallatin County female in her 20s
As of Tuesday, a total of 4,558 tests for COVID-19 have been completed in the state.
Testing numbers include only those tested at the Montana Public Health Laboratory and/or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).