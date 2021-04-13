Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 198 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, April 13.

The new cases include:

85 in Gallatin County

21 in Richland County

13 in Missoula County

12 in Yellowstone County

10 in Flathead County

9 in Cascade County

9 in Ravalli County

7 in Silver Bow County

6 in Lincoln County

2 in Custer County

2 in Madison County

2 in Park County

2 in Powell County

1 in Beaverhead County

1 in Big Horn County

1 in Deer Lodge County

1 in Pondera County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Sanders County

1 in Sheridan County

1 in Stillwater County

1 in Toole County

There have been 106,426 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,005 active, 103,895 recovered, 1,526 deaths and 51 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,244,568 ntests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

