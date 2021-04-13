Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 198 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, April 13.
The new cases include:
85 in Gallatin County
21 in Richland County
13 in Missoula County
12 in Yellowstone County
10 in Flathead County
9 in Cascade County
9 in Ravalli County
7 in Silver Bow County
6 in Lincoln County
2 in Custer County
2 in Madison County
2 in Park County
2 in Powell County
1 in Beaverhead County
1 in Big Horn County
1 in Deer Lodge County
1 in Pondera County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Sanders County
1 in Sheridan County
1 in Stillwater County
1 in Toole County
There have been 106,426 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,005 active, 103,895 recovered, 1,526 deaths and 51 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,244,568 ntests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
