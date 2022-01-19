Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 2,051 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, Jan. 19.
The new cases include:
306 in Gallatin County
259 in Missoula County
233 in Yellowstone County
184 in Cascade County
144 in Flathead County
117 in Lewis and Clark County
80 in Ravalli County
52 in Custer County
49 in Big Horn County
47 in Lincoln County
39 in Beaverhead County
37 in Lake County
37 in Park County
36 in Mineral County
34 in Madison County
31 in Dawson County
27 in Jefferson County
26 in Deer Lodge County
22 in Pondera County
20 in Roosevelt County
20 in Toole County
19 in Powell County
19 in Teton County
18 in Glacier County
17 in Silver Bow County
16 in Hill County
16 in Sanders County
15 in Rosebud County
14 in Carbon County
14 in Fallon County
14 in Valley County
11 in Phillips County
10 in Broadwater County
9 in Stillwater County
7 in Chouteau County
7 in Meagher County
7 in Sweet Grass County
7 in Granite County
6 in Liberty County
4 in Daniels County
4 in Garfield County
4 in McCone County
3 in Wibaux County
2 in Golden Valley County
2 in Musselshell County
2 in Prairie County
1 in Blaine County
1 in Judith Basin County
1 in Powder County
1 in Richland County
1 in Wheatland County
There have been 218,047 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 11,242 active, 203,841 recovered, 2,964 deaths and 242 active hospitalizations.
A total of 2,419,481 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.
