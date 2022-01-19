CONTAINING THE CORONAVIRUS

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 2,051 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, Jan. 19.

The new cases include:

306 in Gallatin County

259 in Missoula County

233 in Yellowstone County

184 in Cascade County

144 in Flathead County

117 in Lewis and Clark County

80 in Ravalli County

52 in Custer County

49 in Big Horn County

47 in Lincoln County

39 in Beaverhead County

37 in Lake County

37 in Park County

36 in Mineral County

34 in Madison County

31 in Dawson County

27 in Jefferson County

26 in Deer Lodge County

22 in Pondera County

20 in Roosevelt County

20 in Toole County

19 in Powell County

19 in Teton County

18 in Glacier County

17 in Silver Bow County

16 in Hill County

16 in Sanders County

15 in Rosebud County

14 in Carbon County

14 in Fallon County

14 in Valley County

11 in Phillips County

10 in Broadwater County

9 in Stillwater County

7 in Chouteau County

7 in Meagher County

7 in Sweet Grass County

7 in Granite County

6 in Liberty County

4 in Daniels County

4 in Garfield County

4 in McCone County

3 in Wibaux County

2 in Golden Valley County

2 in Musselshell County

2 in Prairie County

1 in Blaine County

1 in Judith Basin County

1 in Powder County

1 in Richland County

1 in Wheatland County

There have been 218,047 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 11,242 active, 203,841 recovered, 2,964 deaths and 242 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 2,419,481 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d4b

