The Governor’s coronavirus task force is reporting two new cases of the coronavirus Friday, May 8.
Both of the new reported cases are in Gallatin County.
There have been a total of 20,945 tests done for the virus, 458 returning positive. Since yesterday, 498 tests have been taken.
Of the 458 total confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state, 420 have recovered.
There are currently six active hospitalizations and in the state.
